U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through Taiwan Strait a day after Blinken's China visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. A U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day after Blinken completed a trip to Beijing during which he met with Jinping. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. A U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day after Blinken completed a trip to Beijing during which he met with Jinping. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social