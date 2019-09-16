U.S. clashes with China and Russia over 'belt and road' in Afghan resolution
In this April 27, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for a press conference at the closing of the Belt and Road Forum at Yanqi Lake on the outskirts of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 7:34PM EDT
China and Russia are clashing with the U.S. and other U.N. Security Council members over China's insistence on including a reference to Beijing's $1 trillion "belt and road" global infrastructure program in a resolution on the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan.
The mission's six-month mandate expires Tuesday and council members met behind closed doors for over 2 1/2 hours Monday night unable to agree on a text because of China's demand.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, the current council president, told reporters afterward that diplomats were working on a new text and "we're in the process of reaching a compromise."
He said the council will meet again Tuesday morning in hopes of reaching unanimous agreement.
The U.S. and others contend the "belt and road" shouldn't be included in an Afghan resolution.
