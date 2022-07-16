U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts

WASHINGTON -

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.

The step comes as the committee examines Donald Trump's actions at the time of the riot.

The committee chairman has outlined an aggressive timeline for production of the documents by Tuesday.

The agency says the committee "has had our full and unwavering cooperation" since beginning its work and "that does not change."

The Secret Service says it plans "to continue that cooperation by responding swiftly to the Committee's subpoena."