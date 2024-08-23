World

    • U.S. Border agent arrested for allegedly ordering women to show him their breasts

    A U.S. Border Control Agent conducts a routine inspection at the border between Cornwall, Ont. and Massena, N.Y. (Heather Ainsworth/AP Photo) A U.S. Border Control Agent conducts a routine inspection at the border between Cornwall, Ont. and Massena, N.Y. (Heather Ainsworth/AP Photo)
    Share
    SYRACUSE, N.Y. -

    A U.S. border patrol agent in New York was arrested for ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.

    Border agent Shane Millan, 53, was arrested Thursday on charges that he deprived four women of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York said in a news release.

    According to prosecutors, Millan told three women to expose their bare chests to him over a web camera while he was processing their applications to enter the country. A fourth woman was ordered to show him her breasts with her bra on, prosecutors said. The alleged incidents took place in August 2023.

    Millan told the women that exposing their breasts was part of the process of being admitted into the United States, but it was actually for his own gratification, the prosecutors said.

    Millan was arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate judge in Syracuse and released pending trial.

    A message seeking comment was sent to the federal public defender's office for northern New York, which represented Millan at his arraignment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News