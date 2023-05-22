U.S. bomb designed to hit targets like Iran underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions
As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the U.S. military this month posted pictures of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium.
The U.S. Air Force on May 2 released rare images of the weapon, the GBU-57, known as the "Massive Ordnance Penetrator." Then it took the photos down -- apparently because the photographs revealed sensitive details about the weapon's composition and punch.
The publication of the photographs comes as The Associated Press reported that Iran is making steady progress in constructing a nuclear facility that is likely beyond the range of the GBU-57, which is considered the U.S. military last-ditch weapon to take out underground bunkers.
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT AMERICA'S MASSIVE ORDNANCE PENETRATOR?
The U.S. developed the Massive Ordnance Penetrator in the 2000s as concerns grew over Iran hardening its nuclear sites by building them underground.
The Air Force posted images of the bombs on the Facebook page for Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The base is home to the fleet of B-2 stealth bombers, the only aircraft that can deploy the bomb.
In a caption, the base said it had received two Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs so a munitions squadron there could "test their performance."
It is not the first time the Air Force has published photos and videos of the bomb that coincided with rising acrimony with Tehran over its nuclear program. In 2019, the U.S. military released a video of a B-2 bomber dropping two of the bombs. The Air Force did not respond to requests for comment on why it posted -- and removed -- the most recent set of photos.
WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE PHOTOS?
The latest photos revealed stenciling on the bombs that listed their weight as 12,300 kilograms (27,125 pounds). It also described the bomb as carrying a mix of AFX-757 -- a standard explosive -- and PBXN-114, a relatively new explosive compound, said Rahul Udoshi, a senior weapons analyst at Janes, an open-source intelligence firm.
The weight of the bomb, judging from the stenciling, shows the majority of it comes from its thick steel frame, which allows it to chew through concrete and soil before exploding. However, it remains unclear what the exact effectiveness of the weapon would be.
The Warzone, an Internet news site, first reported on the publication of the photographs. The AP contacted Whiteman Air Force Base and the Air Force's Global Strike Command with questions about the images. Within a day, the Facebook post vanished.
Udoshi said the Air Force likely took them down because they revealed too much data about the bombs. "Immediate removal from the internet without comment (or) justification means there is a potential lapse," Udoshi said.
WHAT ROLE WOULD THIS BOMB PLAY IN POTENTIALLY TARGETING IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM?
The AP reported on Monday that satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC reveals Tehran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran. Excavation mounds at the site suggest the facility could be between 80 meters (260 feet) and 100 meters (328 feet) under the ground, according to the experts and AP's analysis.
Experts say the size of the construction project indicates Iran likely would be able to use the underground facility to enrich uranium as well -- not just to build centrifuges. Those tube-shaped centrifuges, arranged in large cascades of dozens of machines, rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it. Additional machines would allow Iran to quickly enrich uranium under the mountain's protection.
That could be a problem for the GBU-57: In previously describing the bomb's capabilities, the Air Force has said it could tear through 60 meters (200 feet) of ground and cement before detonating.
COULD THE UNITED STATES STILL TRY TO DROP THE BOMB?
U.S. officials have discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site is destroyed. But even then, the new depth of the Natanz tunnels likely presents a serious challenge.
Further complicating any possible U.S. military strike is that the B-2 had been grounded for months since December when one caught fire after an emergency landing. On Monday, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, the commander of the Air Force's Global Strike Command, announced the B-2 grounding had been lifted.
"While the B-2 fleet safety pause is officially over, our ability to deliver nuclear deterrence and provide long-range strike was never in doubt," an Air Force statement said.
------
The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Canada
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
B.C. company denies misleading First Nation about rail terminal expansion plans
The owner of a rail terminal in British Columbia's Interior says a lawsuit launched by the Bonaparte First Nation is a “collateral attack” on the company's “numerous” grants, permits, and licenses to operate the expanding facility.
-
'On the inside': Why some Indigenous officers stick with the RCMP despite struggles
The RCMP, which marks its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, is struggling with the recruitment, but also the retention, of Indigenous members.
-
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
-
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters
Authorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
World
-
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms.
-
Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar
A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
U.S. bomb designed to hit targets like Iran underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions
As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the U.S. military this month posted pictures of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium.
-
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared they had a productive debt ceiling discussion late Monday at the White House, but there was no agreement and neither side appeared to be giving ground as Washington strained to raise the nation's borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.
-
Ukraine's ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges; urges patience on counteroffensive
Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country Monday while also urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia's full-scale invasion.
Politics
-
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
-
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
-
Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users
Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved.
-
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom's 1st female astronaut
The International Space Station rolled out the welcome mat Monday for two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom's first female astronaut.
Entertainment
-
'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV
When Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes get together, they can instantly tell if something's wrong: If insults don't immediately fly, there's a problem. Fans of the trio's banter will get much more this week after a documentary film team captured them on tour taking their popular podcast 'SmartLess' to stages in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
-
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.
-
Stepping into Spielberg's shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure
When the lights came up after a screening on the Walt Disney lot of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Steven Spielberg was incredulous. 'Damn!' he said. 'I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these!'
Business
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Lifestyle
-
Northern Canadian businesses using local ingredients with a focus on food sustainability
From rosehip ketchup to wild boar lardo, food businesses across Northern Canada are finding unique ways to use local ingredients.
-
'It makes us feel like we belong': Father of son with autism throws inclusive birthday bash
One year ago, Max Chen had just one classmate show up to his birthday party. David, his father, expressed his disappointment on social media. He never imagined the response it would generate.
-
Bride holds impromptu wedding outside hospital so dying dad can give her away
Many daughters dream of the day their dad will walk them down the aisle — but for Brittany Leroux, it started to seem like it wouldn’t be possible.
Sports
-
Toby Fournier eyes 2024 Olympics, making Canadian senior team at camp
It's been quite the ride for Toby Fournier of late, but one she continues to have tunnel vision through. The 17-year-old Toronto native committed to Duke University on Wednesday. After celebrating with family over dinner that night, ESPN's 13th-ranked 2024 basketball prospect is now in Edmonton for senior women's national team camp, with eyes on competing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
-
Juventus hit by 10-point penalty for false accounting, drops out of Champions League spots
Juventus was hit with a fresh 10-point penalty on Monday, hampering its chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.
-
FIFA extends rule to let players, coaches suspend contracts with Ukrainian, Russian clubs
FIFA extended a rule Monday that lets players and coaches continue to suspend their contracts with clubs in Ukraine and Russia for another season, even while it faces a legal challenge from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.