U.S. bars gov't workers from Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen over 'security threat'
Tourists and passengers disembark from a ferry on to the wharf on Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Gabriel Alcocer)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 9:21PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 9:30PM EST
MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a new travel alert for the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen, where an explosion on a tourist ferry injured 26 people last month.
The embassy says in an alert posted on its website that it received information Wednesday about a "security threat" in that city and U.S. government employees are prohibited from going there.
It adds that the U.S. consular agency in Playa del Carmen "will be closed until further notice."
The embassy did not specify the threat or say if it was related to the Feb. 21 blast or the subsequent discovery of apparent explosives attached to another vessel.
In a previous alert last week, it had only barred employees from taking ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel Island.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Man ordered shocked with 50,000 volts by Texas judge gets new trial
- U.S. bars gov't workers from Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen over 'security threat'
- Tibet groups report self-immolation of man in protest
- Iran sentences woman to 24 months for removing headscarf
- South Korea leader sees more obstacles ahead to disarm North Korea