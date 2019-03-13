U.S.-backed Syrian forces push on as IS militants fight back
In this Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters watch as an airstrike hits territory still held by Islamic State militants in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Philip Issa, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:44AM EDT
BAGHOUZ, Syria -- U.S.-backed Syrian forces say Islamic State militants are putting up a desperate fight against their advances and have staged a counterattack from the tiny speck of land the extremists still hold in eastern Syria.
A commander with the U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces says the IS counterattack began overnight, from the west of a riverside pocket in the Syrian village of Baghouz where the Islamic State group has been making its last stand.
The commander says clashes were underway on Wednesday and that the Kurdish-led forces are repelling the IS counterattack. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
A spokesman for the U.S.-backed forces, Adnan Afrin, says IS militants are putting up a "fierce resistance," firing mortar shells and rocket-propelled grenades.
