U.S.-backed force says it's in control of ISIS Syria encampment
A Humvee drives in a village recently retaken from Islamic State militants by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Baghouz, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:05AM EDT
BEIRUT -- A spokesman for U.S.-backed forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria says his fighters are in control of an encampment in the village of Baghouz where IS militants have been besieged for months.
Mustafa Bali, of the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, says clashes however are continuing elsewhere in the village in eastern Syria as IS militants continue to fight back.
Bali says on Twitter on Tuesday that controlling the encampment in Baghouz marks "significant progress" in the fight but that it's "not a victory announcement."
The area held by IS in Baghouz is the last pocket of territory in Syria controlled by the extremist group, which once held a vast area of Syria and Iraq, calling it an Islamic "caliphate."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Mom charged in killing of LA-area girl found in duffel bag
- Cyclone's death toll into the hundreds in southern Africa
- U.K. government mulls way ahead on Brexit after speaker ruling
- Crews work to control fire at Texas petrochemicals plant
- U.S.-backed force says it's in control of ISIS Syria encampment