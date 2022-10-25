U.S. authorizes departure of non-emergency staff from Nigeria

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the TechWomen 10th anniversary closing ceremony, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the TechWomen 10th anniversary closing ceremony, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social