TORONTO -- Two alleged attempts to smuggle large amounts of drugs between Canada and the U.S. were foiled within three days, American border officials say.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US$3 million worth of cocaine was found May 9 after a truck was stopped for inspection at the Peace Arch Border Crossing, which links Surrey, B.C. and Blaine, Wash.

The border authority alleges that the truck contained five duffel bags that held approximately 60 kilograms of cocaine. The truck driver, a Canadian citizen, was placed under arrest.

Two days later, a heavier haul was allegedly discovered in duffel bags on a boat that entered American waters at another border crossing between B.C. and Washington.

CBP said it was able to track the boat from Canadian waters as it made its way to a marina in Sequim, Wash., where it was allegedly found to be carrying marijuana.

The vessel was seized along with approximately 225 kilograms of marijuana, CBP said.