

The Associated Press





BANGKOK -- A dozen ancient artifacts have been returned to Thailand by a private American collector as the Southeast Asian country presses for other treasures that were taken abroad to be given back.

Culture minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said the artifacts were given by American collector Katherine Ayers-Mannix to the Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C., which shipped them back to Thailand.

The items are believed to have come from a prehistoric civilization known as Ban Chiang, dating back more than 4,000 years and whose artifacts have been found in Thailand's northeastern province of Udon Thani.

Vira, speaking Thursday at a news conference in Bangkok, said Thailand is seeking the return from museums in the United States of other items that were taken illegally from the country.