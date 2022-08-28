U.S. Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The new program prepares recruits for the demands of basic training. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The new program prepares recruits for the demands of basic training. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls

Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • What the words you'll hear during the moon mission launch really mean

    Few things are more exciting than watching a spacecraft lift off the launchpad and set off on a cosmic quest, as NASA's Artemis I mission is poised to do Monday. But if you're a casual observer, it may be that few things are more confusing than hearing some of the jargon used by mission control.

  • Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next

    Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social