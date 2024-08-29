World

    • U.S. Army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident

    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    The U.S. Army on Thursday defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former president Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.

    The military rarely comments on political matters and the statement did not explicitly mention Trump or his campaign, but it made reference to a Monday ceremony.

    Trump, the Republican candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election, visited the cemetery that day and took part in a wreath-laying ceremony honouring the 13 servicemembers killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

    He also visited Section 60 of the cemetery, where troops are buried and is considered hallowed ground in the military.

    Federal law and Pentagon policies do not allow political activities in that section of the cemetery, but videos were taken by Trump's campaign.

    "An ANC (Arlington National Cemetery) employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside," the Army statement said.

    "This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked," it added.

    Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had said: "The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump's team during a very solemn ceremony."

    Trump's vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, brushed off the criticism and said the Trump campaign had permission to have a photographer present during Trump's stop at the cemetery.

    (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Howard Goller)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News