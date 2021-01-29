Advertisement
U.S. Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 4:21AM EST
FORT BLISS, TEXAS -- Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.
Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.
The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.