U.S. and Russian diplomats discuss ways to end Syrian war
This photo posted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers searching for victims under the rubble of a destroyed building after an airstrike by Syrian government forces, in the town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 3:43PM EDT
The U.S. envoy for Syria says top U.S. and Russian diplomats have discussed the step-by-step implementation of a 2012 roadmap to UN-supervised elections in the war-torn country that could allow a Syrian government "to move back into the international community."
Ambassador James Jeffrey's comments indicate a new U.S.-Russian engagement on efforts to end the eight-year Syrian war.
But Jeffrey cautioned that "this is just a potential way forward" because there have been no steps such as a cease-fire in the last rebel-held stronghold in Idlib or the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria
Jeffrey told reporters after a closed Security Council meeting Wednesday that such steps "would give us confidence that the Assad regime actually understands what it must do to help end this conflict."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Boris Johnson ordered to go on trial over EU membership claim
- Australian 'Egg Boy' donates US$70,000 to Christchurch victims
- Impeach Trump? Mueller statement refuels debate
- Rabid bat hiding in iPad case bites man: 'He probably knew my password'
- Weatherman loses it on viewers moaning about tornado warning interrupting ‘The Bachelorette’