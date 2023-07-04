U.S. ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage
U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.
Tracy last visited Gershkovich in April. The U.S. Embassy confirmed Monday's visit but did not immediately provide more information.
The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.
Gershkovich and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
Gershkovich is being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.
He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union's UN mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Home ownership got a tiny bit more affordable at start of 2023 — but housing crisis still raging: RBC report
It recently got a tiny bit more affordable to own a home in Canada — but according to RBC economists, the affordability crisis is still raging in many parts of Canada.
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Canada
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
-
Employer says talks stalled in B.C. port workers strike
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia's ports have stalled with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
-
Home ownership got a tiny bit more affordable at start of 2023 — but housing crisis still raging: RBC report
It recently got a tiny bit more affordable to own a home in Canada — but according to RBC economists, the affordability crisis is still raging in many parts of Canada.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
-
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
World
-
Israel presses on with hunt for West Bank militants. The death toll rises to 10 and civilians flee
Israeli troops pressed ahead with their hunt for Palestinian militants and weapons in a West Bank refugee camp Tuesday, after military bulldozers tore through alleys and thousands of residents fled to safety. The two-day Palestinian death toll rose to 10.
-
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's international airports, officials said, as a Western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv's recently launched counteroffensive.
-
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 before he is arrested, police say
A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing four people and wounding two boys in the latest outbreak of gun violence in the United States, police said.
-
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
More than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them under 18, police said Monday.
-
U.S. ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage
U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.
-
International centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for aggression in Ukraine
An international centre opened Monday in The Hague to support nations already building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression resulting from the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Politics
-
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
-
Ten years after Megantic, experts say stricter rules, tougher enforcement needed
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
-
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
-
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
-
'Very encouraging': Scientists discover way to boost honey bee immune systems, ward off deadly viruses
A new method of boosting the immune systems of honey bees could help the pollinator ward off different types of deadly viruses, a recent study has found.
Entertainment
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Indiana Jones' box office destiny? A lukewarm US$60 million debut in North America
Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the theatre in significant numbers to see 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.
-
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.
Business
-
United Airlines gets a handle on cancelled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
U.S. air travellers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather -- and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday -- helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.
-
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of July 4th holiday in U.S.
World shares rose Monday as investors took heart from reports that show inflation is abating, which might enable the Federal Reserve to back away from interest rate hikes.
Lifestyle
-
‘I don’t scare easy’: Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sports
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
-
Fernandez advances, Auger-Aliassime upset in first-round action at Wimbledon
Leylah Fernandez moved on while Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered an upset loss in first-round action Monday at Wimbledon.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.