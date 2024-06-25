World

    • U.S. ambassador visits conflict-ridden Mexican state to expedite avocado inspections

    U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar shakes hands with Michoacan state Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla during their joint news conference at the governor's office in Morelia, Mexico, Monday, June 24, 2024. U.S. government inspections of avocados and mangoes will gradually resume in the Mexican state of Michoacan after they were suspended when two USDA employees were assaulted and temporarily held by assailants in Mexico’s biggest avocado-producing state, according to Salazar. (AP Photo/Armando Solis) U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar shakes hands with Michoacan state Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla during their joint news conference at the governor's office in Morelia, Mexico, Monday, June 24, 2024. U.S. government inspections of avocados and mangoes will gradually resume in the Mexican state of Michoacan after they were suspended when two USDA employees were assaulted and temporarily held by assailants in Mexico’s biggest avocado-producing state, according to Salazar. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
    Share
    MORELIA, Mexico -

    United States Ambassador Ken Salazar praised Mexico’s effort protect American agricultural inspectors in the conflict-ridden state of Michoacan on Monday, a week after the U.S. suspended avocado and mango inspections following an attack on inspectors.

    Salazar traveled to the state, plagued by violence linked to organized crime, to meet with state and federal officials.

    Earlier this month, two employees of the U.S. Agriculture Department were assaulted and temporarily held by assailants in Mexico's biggest avocado-producing state, prompting the U.S. government to suspend inspections.

    The diplomat told the press that last Friday that Michoacan authorities had agreed to a security plan to restart avocado exports. “We are going to continue working on this,” he added.

    The U.S. said that inspections in Michoacan would resume gradually.

    Mexico played down the attacks, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed to work with the United States to guarantee the safety of inspectors.

    Many avocado growers in Michoacan say drug gangs threaten them or their family members with kidnapping or death unless they pay protection money, sometimes amounting to thousands of dollars per acre.

    There have also been reports of criminal groups trying to sneak avocados grown in other states that are not approved for export through U.S. inspections.

    In February 2022, the U.S. government suspended inspections of Mexican avocados for about a week after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Michoacan received a threatening message.

    Later that year, Jalisco became the second Mexican state authorized to export avocados to the U.S.

    The latest pause won’t stop Michoacan avocados that are already in transit from reaching the U.S.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News