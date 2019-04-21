U.S. ambassador's Passover wishes in Polish met with anger
In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Georgette Mosbacher stands next to an American flag after receiving her credentials as new United States ambassador to Poland in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 10:11AM EDT
WARSAW, Poland - The U.S. ambassador to Poland wished Jews a happy Passover in Polish, and the reaction has been a wave of angry comments on Twitter.
Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher also wished Poles a happy Easter on Sunday. But by then, she was accused of offending the country with her Passover tweet and reminded that she is serving in a mostly Roman Catholic country.
Krystyna Pawlowicz, a lawmaker with Poland's ruling right-wing party, called it a "provocation."
Robert Bakiewicz, a far-right activist who organizes a yearly Independence Day march that government leaders joined last year, said "Christ died and was resurrected also for you, pagans and traitorous Jews."
Some came to Mosbacher's defence, recalling that Poland also has a small Jewish population. Poland was home to Europe's largest Jewish population before the Holocaust.
