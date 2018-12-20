U.S. allies in Syria rattled by Trump decision to withdraw
A Syrian soldier films the wreckage of the Syrian Scientific Research Center, which was attacked by U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians, in the Damascus suburb of Barzeh, Syria, on April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 4:43AM EST
BEIRUT -- President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has rattled Washington's Kurdish allies, who are its most reliable partner in Syria and among the most effective ground forces battling the Islamic State group.
Kurds in northern Syria said commanders and fighters met into the night, discussing their response to Wednesday's surprise announcement.
Arin Sheikmos, a Kurdish journalist and commentator, says "we have every right to be afraid."
The move is widely seen as an abandonment of a loyal ally, one that could prompt Turkey to launch a fresh offensive against the Kurds or drive the Kurds into a new alliance with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and Russia.
A Syrian member of parliament, Peter Marjana, said Thursday that a U.S. pullout would be a "recognition that Syria has won."