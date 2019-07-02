U.S. Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Municipal Airport, Westfield Mass., Massachusetts Air National Guard, banks while flying across the Mediterranean Sea enroute to a forward operating base. (Courtesy: Air Combat Command / U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bucher)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:11AM EDT
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Air Force says it’s investigating after a fighter jet struck a bird and dropped three dummy bombs used for training over northern Florida.
Moody Air Force Base in central Georgia said in a news release there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage after the 25-pound (11-kilogram), nonexplosive training munitions were dropped Monday afternoon by an A-10C Thunderbolt II jet. The base said a “bird strike” had caused “an inadvertent release” of the three dummy bombs.
The Air Force said it didn’t know where the training bombs landed, but the suspected area was about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of the base near Suwannee Springs in northern Florida.
The Air Force said the dummy bombs, though inert, contain small pyrotechnic charges and should not be handled.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Recorder found in Texas plane crash; some victims identified
- China backs Hong Kong chief, slams protesters for violence
- U.S. Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida
- Sri Lanka arrests police chief, others for negligence leading to Easter bombings
- South Korea's Moon calls Trump-Kim summit end of hostility