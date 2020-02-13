LONDON -- U.K. Treasury chief Sajid Javid resigned Monday, in a shock development on the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shaking up his Conservative government.

Javid had been widely expected to keep his job in the Cabinet shakeup.

But a spokesman confirmed Thursday that he had quit.

Javid's resignation follows reports he had clashed with Johnson's powerful adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Javid had been due to deliver his annual budget next month. His resignation shakes the government as it faces the challenges of negotiating a new relationship with the 27-nation EU by the end of this year. Johnson also has ambitious infrastructure plans including a 100 billion-pound ($130 billion) high-speed railway.

Britain's Press Association news agency reported that Javid had quit after being told to fire all his aides and replace them with staff appointed by the prime minister's office.