U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Ten people were wounded, including two children, in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of a residential building, officials said. Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv, the capital, was also targeted.
Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, the British leader's Downing Street office said in a statement.
It didn't say when the tanks would be delivered or how many. British media have reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to Eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after, without citing sources.
Zelenskyy tweeted his thanks to Sunak on Saturday "for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners."
Ukraine has for months sought to be supplied with heavier tanks, including the U.S. Abrams and the German Leopard 2 tanks, but Western leaders have been treading carefully.
The Czech Republic and Poland have provided Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Ukrainian forces. Poland has also expressed readiness to provide a company of Leopard tanks, but President Andrzej Duda stressed during his recent visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv that the move would be possible only as an element in a larger international coalition of tank aid to Kyiv.
Earlier this month, France said it would send AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, designated "light tanks" in French. The U.S. and Germany announced the same week that they would send Bradley fighting vehicles and Marder armoured personnel carriers, respectively, for the first time.
Sunak's announcement came as Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday in the first major barrage in days.
In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a missile strike destroyed a section of a multistory residential building, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram. He said there were likely people under the rubble. A rescue operation was underway.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said two Russian missiles hit an infrastructure object again on Saturday afternoon, following a similar attack in the morning, In the city of Kharkiv, the subway suspended operations amid the attacks, according to its Telegram channel.
Another infrastructure facility was hit in the western Lviv region, according to Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi.
Air defence systems were activated in other regions of Ukraine, as well, and as another round of air raid sirens sounded across the country in the afternoon, regional officials urged local residents to seek shelter.
Vitali Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, hinted in a Telegram post that some missiles have been intercepted over his province.
Earlier in the day, explosions also rocked the capital, Kyiv. The blasts occurred before air sirens sounded, which is unusual. It's likely the explosions came ahead of the warning sirens because the attack was by ballistic missiles, which are faster than cruise missiles or drones.
According to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles flying from the north.
"The ballistics are not easy for us to detect and shoot down," he told local media. The warning about the missile threat was late because of the lack of radar data and information from other sources.
An infrastructure target was hit in the morning missile attack, according to Ukrainian officials.
Explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district, a residential area on the left bank of the Dnieper River, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Klitschko also said that fragments of a missile fell on a nonresidential area in the Holosiivskyi district on the right bank, and a fire briefly broke out in a building there. No casualties have been reported so far.
This was the first attack on the Ukrainian capital since Jan. 1.
On Saturday morning, two Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The strikes with S-300 missiles targeted "energy and industrial objects of Kharkiv and the (outlying) region," governor Syniehubov said. No casualties have been reported, but emergency power cuts in the city and other settlements of the region were possible, the official said.
The attacks follow conflicting reports on the fate of the fiercely contested salt mining town of Soledar, in Ukraine's embattled east. Russia claims that its forces have captured the town, a development that would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield.
Ukrainian authorities and Zelenskyy insist the fight for Soledar continues.
Moscow has painted the battle for the town and the nearby city of Bakhmut as key to capturing the eastern region of the Donbas, which comprises of partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and as a way to grind down the best Ukrainian forces and prevent them from launching counterattacks elsewhere.
But that cuts both ways, as Ukraine says its fierce defence of the eastern strongholds has helped tie up Russian forces. Western officials and analysts say the two towns' importance is more symbolic than strategic.
------
Hanna Arhirova reported from Kyiv, Ukraine
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Canada
-
Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
'Gift for all': Nunavut TV channel looks be in the homes of every Canadian
In 2021, Tulugarjuk's Nunavut Independent Television Network launched Uvagut TV became Canada's first national Indigenous-language television channel. The network is applying to the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to be a mandatory part of the coverage in basic TV packages.
-
Risk of flooding, avalanches high in B.C. as rain falls, temperatures rise
Flood watches are up for several regions of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast as another day of heavy rain, combined with snowmelt and a leap in freezing levels, could push some southwestern British Columbia waterways over their banks.
-
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
-
As possible recession looms, advocate warn domestic violence could increase
As a potential recession mixed with the after-effects of the pandemic loom over Canadians, advocates working to end gender-based violence say these economic crises will only exacerbate domestic abuse for vulnerable people, particularly women.
World
-
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
-
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
-
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of former president Bolsonaro for riot
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.
-
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
-
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
-
Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.
Politics
-
Premiers demand 'immediate action' on bail reform after killing of OPP officer
Canada's premiers are unanimously urging Ottawa to take 'immediate action' to strengthen the country's bail system. The premiers from all 13 provinces and territories signed a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dated Friday, that says the time for action is now. The letter comes amid growing calls for reform after the late December killing of 28-year-old Const. Greg Pierzchala.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
-
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Health
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
Sci-Tech
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
Entertainment
-
'Gift for all': Nunavut TV channel looks be in the homes of every Canadian
In 2021, Tulugarjuk's Nunavut Independent Television Network launched Uvagut TV became Canada's first national Indigenous-language television channel. The network is applying to the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to be a mandatory part of the coverage in basic TV packages.
-
Prince Harry's 'Spare' sets Guinness World Record for fastest selling non-fiction book ever
Prince Harry can add another Guinness World Record to his accolades after his book was declared the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.
-
Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' reboots racing career
There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled "Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup."
Business
-
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to initiate another study of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
-
Bank economists see mild recession likely ahead despite surprising resilience
Canadian households and the overall economy have proven surprisingly resilient in the face of rising interest rates, said senior economists from the big banks, which could complicate the fight against inflation.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Lifestyle
-
Guinness world record for most marathons in a year could be won by Ontario man
An Ontario native has set out on a journey to break the Guinness world record for most marathons ran by a male in a year.
-
Halifax artist puts modern twist on centuries-old rug hooking craft
A Halifax fibre artist is putting her own modern twist on the centuries-old craft of rug hooking.
-
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot -- and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th -- when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.
Sports
-
Road to Australian Open: Canadian Katherine Sebov's lengthy struggles to pave the way
It's been a long, solitary road for Katherine Sebov of Woodbridge, Ont., who on Friday qualified for the Australian Open. She came in at a career-high No. 191 in the WTA Tour rankings, qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career after defeating No. 21 seed Simona Waltert of Switzerland 6-4, 6-3 in the final round of qualifying.
-
Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league
Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league.
-
Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.