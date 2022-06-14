U.K. set to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda under new plan

FILE - A placard left outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights is taking place, in London Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) FILE - A placard left outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights is taking place, in London Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson beat back criticism of his plan to send asylum-seekers of various nationalities to Rwanda on Tuesday, saying that efforts to block the flights were 'abetting the work of criminal gangs' involved in smuggling people across borders.

