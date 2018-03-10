U.K. security team to hold emergency meeting on Russian ex-spy
Forensic police officers work at a grave site in Salisbury Crematorium in Salisbury, southern England, 10 March 2018. Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were attacked with a nerve agent on 04 March 2018. (EPA / NEIL HALL)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 10:19AM EST
LONDON -- British government security ministers are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the investigation into the poisoning in England of a Russian who spied for Britain.
The meeting Home Secretary Amber Rudd is leading on Saturday will cover the latest police and intelligence reports from Salisbury, where a military-supported investigation is underway.
Police are looking for clues to the mysterious attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
They were found unconscious on a bench near the River Avon in Salisbury on Sunday. They remain in critical condition in a local hospital, poisoned with what authorities say is a rare nerve agent.
Police are searching for clues at the gravesite of Skripal's son and at Skripal's house. A restaurant and pub have also been searched.
