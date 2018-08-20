U.K. says E.U. should weigh tougher Russia sanctions
In this March 13, 2018, file photo, police officers guard a cordon around a police tent near the spot where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:43AM EDT
Britain wants the European Union to ensure its sanctions on Russia are sufficiently comprehensive in response to accusations Moscow poisoned a former Russian spy in Britain, using a nerve agent.
In advance excerpts from his first speech in the U.S. as the U.K.'s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt says Russia's foreign policy under President Vladimir Putin "has made the world a more dangerous place." He says the EU should review its sanctions and make sure "we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S."
Hunt is speaking Tuesday morning at the U.S. Institute of Peace. The British Embassy previewed his speech on Monday.
Earlier this month the Trump administration announced new export restrictions on Russia in response to the poisoning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Separated Korean families have 2nd day of emotional reunions
- Australia's Turnbull survives leadership vote; Dutton leaves
- U.S. deports former Nazi camp guard, 95, to Germany
- Colorado man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters' deaths
- Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites