U.K.'s Rishi Sunak says 'golden era' with China over

A selection of the front pages of British national newspapers showing the reaction after Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership contest in London, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File) A selection of the front pages of British national newspapers showing the reaction after Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership contest in London, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social