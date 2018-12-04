

The Associated Press





LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is putting the fate of her Brexit deal in Parliament's hands, saying lawmakers must back it to deliver on voters' 2016 decision to leave the European Union and "create a new role for our country in the world."

May is due to address Parliament Wednesday, opening five days of debate before a Dec. 11 vote on the divorce agreement.

Defeat would leave the U.K. facing a chaotic "no-deal" Brexit on March 29 and could topple the prime minister, her government, or both.

Before the debate, May's government faces another showdown with lawmakers over legal advice about the Brexit deal. Lawmakers are voting on a motion finding the government in contempt of Parliament for refusing to publish the full guidance from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.