U.K.'s Johnson faces no further fines over 'partygate' scandal
Britain's Metropolitan Police told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he faced no further action over lockdown-breaching gatherings at his official residence and other government sites, after the force said Thursday it has concluded its investigation into politicians' parties that violated the country's coronavirus restrictions.
Police said they issued a total of 126 fixed-penalty notices to 83 people for gatherings that took place on eight dates between May 2020 - at the height of the first wave of the U.K.'s pandemic - and April 2021. Some people received multiple fines.
The scandal, dubbed “partygate” by the media, has dealt a heavy blow to Johnson's leadership.
Johnson apologized last month after he revealed that he was among dozens of people who paid a police fine for attending lockdown-breaching parties and gatherings. That made him the first British leader to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.
Revelations that Johnson and other senior officials gathered illegally in government buildings - including enjoying “wine time Fridays” reportedly organized by Johnson's staff - at a time when millions in the country stuck to strict government lockdown restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 have angered voters and triggered calls for Johnson to resign.
The conclusion of the police investigation means that results from a separate probe by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, can now be published. Government officials say the Gray report, which is being closely watched for the extent to which it censures Johnson and his Conservative government, will be published as soon as possible, though that's unlikely before next week.
Johnson's spokesman said Thursday he will not be receiving any more fines on top of the one he has already paid.
“The Met has confirmed they are taking no further action” against the prime minister, spokesman Max Blain said.
Police do not identify the people who received fines, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, as well as Johnson's wife, Carrie, have said they were among those fined along with Johnson for attending a birthday party thrown for the prime minister in June 2020.
Johnson has repeatedly apologized, but denied that he knowingly broke the rules. He has insisted it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in his office, which he said lasted less than 10 minutes, was a party.
Opposition parties reiterated their calls for Johnson to resign and said the Gray report should be published without delay.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said there can be “no further hiding places” for Johnson for the “industrial-scale lawbreaking” at government sites.
“That reflects a culture and the prime minister sets the culture,” he said.
Starmer himself faces a police investigation over his own conduct during the pandemic - he has acknowledged he had a beer and a takeout curry with colleagues in April 2021, when the U.K. was under coronavirus restrictions. Starmer insisted that the meal was part of a working day and broke no rules.
The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group called the police fines a “terrible insult” to all who lost loved ones during the pandemic.
“The nearly half a million pounds this investigation has cost could have been spent on support services for the bereaved. Instead it was spent investigating our own government, and all because they lied and failed to acknowledge they had broken the law,” said Safiah Ngah, who lost her father to the virus in February 2021.
More than 177,000 people have died in Britain after testing positive for the coronavirus, the highest toll in Europe after Russia.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to ban Huawei from 5G networks: sources
Canada is announcing Thursday that it’s banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZET, another Chinese company, from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, CTV News has confirmed.
BREAKING | Jury rules N.B. police shooting death of Chantel Moore was a homicide
The five jurors at the inquest into the death of Chantel Moore have ruled that the Indigenous woman's death was a homicide.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada
-
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury rules N.B. police shooting death of Chantel Moore was a homicide
The five jurors at the inquest into the death of Chantel Moore have ruled that the Indigenous woman's death was a homicide.
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Manitoba parents want changes to allow traditional Indigenous names on birth certificates
A new bill brought forward by Manitoba’s NDP would allow parents to give their children traditional Indigenous names.
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
World
-
'The world is falling apart, too many countries are falling apart,' new report warns
In a world beset by conflicts and natural disasters, the number of people who fled their homes and sought shelter within their own countries hit a record high of close to 60 million by the end of last year, according to new data.
-
U.S. President Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Thursday on a six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aiming to build rapport with the two nations' leaders while also sending an unmistakable message to China: Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own sabre-rattling in the Pacific.
-
Germany: 1 person wounded, 1 detained in school attack
A school employee was seriously wounded by an assailant wielding a crossbow in an attack Thursday at a high school in the northern German city of Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained, investigators said.
-
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
-
Blowback as Bush gaffes Iraq war, not Ukraine, 'unjustified'
Former U.S. President George W. Bush is facing criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq - which he led as commander in chief - as 'brutal' and 'wholly unjustified,' before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
U.K.'s Johnson faces no further fines over 'partygate' scandal
Britain's Metropolitan Police told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he faced no further action over lockdown-breaching gatherings at his official residence and other government sites, after the force said Thursday it has concluded its investigation into politicians' parties that violated the country's coronavirus restrictions.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to ban Huawei from 5G networks: sources
Canada is announcing Thursday that it’s banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZET, another Chinese company, from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Liberals revive bill to create watchdog for Canada Border Services Agency
The federal Liberals are rekindling a plan to allow travellers, immigration detainees and others who feel they have been mistreated by Canada's border agency to complain to an independent body.
-
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
Health
-
First case of rare monkeypox in the U.S. was someone who recently travelled to Canada
A rare case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a man in Massachusetts who recently travelled to Canada, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 256,000 packs of smokes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 256,000 packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Britain offers smallpox shot as monkeypox cases spread in Europe
A smattering of monkeypox cases in Britain has prompted authorities to offer a smallpox vaccine to some healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed, as a handful more cases were confirmed in parts of Europe.
Sci-Tech
-
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelenskyy committed suicide, cybersecurity firm says
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed weeks into Moscow's war against Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had committed suicide, as part of an aggressive effort to dent public morale and undermine the Ukrainian government, U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says.
-
Google's Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank account seized
Google's Russian subsidiary plans to file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors, but free services including search and YouTube will keep operating, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday.
-
Boeing tries to catch up to SpaceX after plenty of drama
Boeing is hoping for success in it second attempt at an uncrewed test flight of its commercial space craft Starliner, hoping a flawless performance will mend its image as the fallen star of human spaceflight.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp's jealousy, substance abuse recounted by friends
The trial for Johnny Depp's libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard returned to the themes of Depp's jealousy and substance abuse Thursday.
-
Harry Styles thanks fans for reuniting him with lost ring
The musician thanked fans on Wednesday for reuniting him with a beloved accessory that went missing during his second weekend of headlining Coachella last month.
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.
Business
-
McDonald's era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold
McDonald's is selling all of its restaurants in Russia 30 years after the burger chain became a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions between the United States and Soviet Union.
-
Indonesia lifts ban on cooking oil export as supply improves
Indonesia said Thursday it will lift a monthlong ban on palm oil export, citing improvements in the supply and domestic price of bulk cooking oil.
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Lifestyle
-
Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?
She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? That's the question before New York's highest court Wednesday.
-
B.C. winner of $2M lottery jackpot buying motorhome to travel around U.S.
B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to buy his dream motorhome then travel around the U.S. with his wife.
-
100-year-old veteran to walk 100km for homeless heroes
A soon-to-be centenarian and veteran of the Second World War is about to walk 100 kilometres to raise funds for homeless veterans.
Sports
-
Battle of Alberta starts with a bang as Flames down Oilers 9-6 to open playoff series
Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers to open their NHL playoff series.
-
CFL, CFL Players' Association reach tentative collective agreement
The second strike in CFL history is over. The CFL confirmed Wednesday night that it and the CFL Players' Association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.
-
U.S. soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.
Autos
-
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
-
Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents; price of diesel to be adjusted at midnight
Tuesday was another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.