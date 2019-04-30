

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





A British restaurantis under fire after askinga patronwith a nut allergyto sign a waiver before he could sit down for his birthday party dinner with friends.

And according to screenshots provided by Thomas de Ville’s sister, The Piano Works restaurant in Londonalso suggested by email that he could bring in his own food for staff to heat up -- if he paid CAD$28.

Hannah de Villecalled the ordeal“unacceptable.” She told CTVNews.ca it felt like the restaurant was“trying to ostracize someone with a nut allergy.”

“I think what they were trying to say is: ‘Our establishment is taking nut allergies seriously.’ But that’s not them taking it seriously, that’s them saving their own arse,” she said over the phone.

De Ville said this was the first time her brother had been asked by a restaurant to sign a waiver and toldstaff over the phone, “You’re setting a very ominous tone before a birthday meal.”

Shelater posted about the exchange between her brotherand the restaurant staff on Twitter.

The restaurant was contacted by CTVNews.ca but did not respond before publication time.

The restaurant defended its actions through a series of tweets including one tweet saying: “If you can suggest an alternative to our policy, we’d be very happy to consider it.”

The whole affair began more than a week ago after Thomas de Ville’s friends organized a joint birthday party for him and his best friend -- along with 15 of their friends and familymembersat the eatery.

After the reservation was made for Saturday, de Ville’s best friend mentioned the nut allergy.

According to email screenshots,the restaurant staff wrote: “He’s very welcome to eat from our menu but we’d need him to sign a food disclaimer form on arrival acknowledging he’s happy to eat from our kitchen knowing there’s a risk of cross contamination.”

De Ville and his girlfriend decided to opt out of hisbirthday dinner and simply met thegroupfor drinks at the restaurant.

They were then told they’d have to pay a cover charge for their cancellations,but Hannah de Ville said staff backed down after she and others complained.

“They said loads of restaurants in London are doing it at the moment and we were like,‘We eat out all the time and they’re not,” she said. “We haven’t come across it before.”

After de Ville’s story went viral, the restaurant responded in a series of tweets.

“We’re passionate about food, our meals are made with high quality ingredients and we do our best to cater for people with food allergies. However, we cannot guarantee an environment completely free from allergens so traces of some ingredients may still be present in our meals,” the first tweet read.

“We are not prepared to abandon the use of nuts in our menu as we would have to include the other thirteen allergens,” the second tweet read. The last tweet read: “But if you can suggest an alternative to our policy we’d be very happy to consider it.”

In the U.K., the Food Standards Agency outlines that food businessescan’tskirt their legal responsibility to provide safe food for those with allergies simply by asking patrons to sign waivers.

Food Allergy Canada estimates there are approximately 2.6 million people affected by allergies in Canada.

The group’s spokesperson Beatrice Povolo told CTVNews.ca thatin Canada, restaurant staff asking patrons to sign a waiver is “not commonplace”and she doesn’t think that approach is helpful.

Povolo said it’s common for patrons with allergies to call therestaurant beforetheir visitto discuss how the foodis prepared.

“It’s really a dialogue between the restaurant staff and the patron in order to get to understand what the risks are and if they can be minimized,” she said.

My brother has a nut allergy, has lived in London his whole life & has never been asked to sign a waiver before eating at a restaurant @thepianoworksWE what a lovely tone that sets for the evening! I hope this is not a new trend. #Takeresponsibilityforyourkitchen @AllergyUK1 pic.twitter.com/OQKdF5VL1c — Hannah de Ville (@Hannah_deVille) April 28, 2019

The resturant's response was:

1/3 We're passionate about food, our meals are made with high quality ingredients and we do our best to cater for people with food allergies. However, we cannot guarantee an environment completely free from allergens so traces of some ingredients may still be present in our meals — The Piano Works West End (@thepianoworksWE) April 29, 2019 2/3 Easyjet has banned the sale of nuts on flights to help protect passengers with allergies. We are not prepared to abandon the use of nuts in our menu as we would have to include the other thirteen allergens... — The Piano Works West End (@thepianoworksWE) April 29, 2019