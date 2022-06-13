U.K. reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men
British health officials have detected another 104 cases of monkeypox in England in what has become the biggest outbreak beyond Africa of the normally rare disease.
The U.K.'s Health Security Agency said Monday there were now 470 cases of monkeypox across the country, with the vast majority in gay or bisexual men. Scientists warn that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is susceptible to catching monkeypox if they are in close, physical contact with an infected person or their clothing or bed sheets.
According to U.K. data, 99 per cent of the cases so far have been in men and most are in London.
In May, a leading adviser to the World Health Organization said the monkeypox outbreak in Europe and beyond was likely spread by sex at two recent raves in Spain and Belgium.
Last week, WHO said 1,285 cases of monkeypox had been reported from 28 countries where monkeypox was not known to be endemic. No deaths have been reported outside of Africa. After the U.K., the biggest numbers of cases have been reported in Spain, Germany and Canada.
WHO said many people in the outbreak have “atypical features” of the disease which could make it more difficult for doctors to diagnose. The UN health agency also said while close contact can spread monkeypox, “it is not clear what role sexual bodily fluids, including semen and vaginal fluids, play in the transmission.”
Meanwhile, countries in Africa have reported more than 1,500 suspected cases including 72 deaths from eight countries. Monkeypox is considered endemic in Central and West Africa.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
LIVE | Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Without a key witness, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday after a scrambled delay as Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of testifying, citing a family emergency.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
Vaccines likely to reduce risk of long COVID, experts say, but by how much?
As more details emerge about the long-term effects of COVID-19, experts say vaccination is likely to have protective benefits against long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection. But an important question that has yet to be answered is exactly how much protection it offers.
Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.
Canada
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
-
Canadian Blood Services says it is experiencing a critical supply shortage
Canadian Blood Services says it is struggling to replenish a critically low national supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization says the virus that has persisted since March 2020 has resulted in the smallest donor base in a decade.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
World
-
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
-
2 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard die amid tensions
Two members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division died as 'martyrs' in Iran in separate incidents over the weekend, Iranian media reported on Monday. The term is typically a designation given to those on important assignments.
-
Body of 6-year-old Mas Dechhat found in Merrimack river after days of searching
A kayaker found the body of Mas Dechhat, a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Thursday.
-
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other 'unsound and non-revolutionary acts,' state media reported Monday, as Kim seeks greater internal unity to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and economic difficulties.
-
Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride
After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ2S+ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk.
-
U.K. Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row
Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing Monday amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as 'appalling.'
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Charest accuses Poilievre campaign of inflating membership numbers
Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender Jean Charest is accusing rival Pierre Poilievre of exaggerating his membership count, calling the claim 'Pierreinflation.'
-
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
Health
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Sci-Tech
-
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.
-
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
-
Sharing a bed with a partner may give you a better night's sleep than those who sleep alone: study
According to a new study, having a sweetheart to cuddle you in bed isn’t just pleasant — it can help you get a better sleep.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT winner
Jennifer Hudson made history Sunday night. The 'Respect' star joined the elite EGOT club. An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.
-
Pixar's 'Lightyear' banned in United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear" from showing in movie theatres amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters.
Business
-
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
Wall Street is tumbling even more Monday, sending the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record, amid fears that a recession is more likely given how unshakeable inflation has become.
-
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.
-
Russian-owned successor of McDonald's opens in Moscow
Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name.
Lifestyle
-
N.B. town takes celebration of world's oldest basketball court to new heights
An iconic Heritage Minute about basketball and peach baskets may be seared into the minds of Canadians, but a New Brunswick town is looking to cement its own status within one of the biggest sports on Earth.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
Sports
-
Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back Canadian Opens
Rory McIlroy fired an 8-under 62 to win his second Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
-
PGA chief slams Saudi-funded league as series of exhibitions
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a 'series of exhibition matches' that spends billions of dollars on players without getting a return on its investment.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high
The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
-
GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.