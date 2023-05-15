U.K. promises more missiles, attack drones for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets Sunak on European tour

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Chequers, in Aylesbury, England, on May 15, 2023. (Carl Court / Pool via AP) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Chequers, in Aylesbury, England, on May 15, 2023. (Carl Court / Pool via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social