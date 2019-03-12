U.K. prime minister set to put her EU divorce deal to the test
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after her meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 5:04AM EDT
LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing continued opposition to her European Union divorce deal despite "legally binding" changes that she hopes will win parliamentary support for the agreement.
The House of Commons will vote later Tuesday after last-minute talks with the EU produced assurances that May said means the deal couldn't be used to tie Britain to the bloc indefinitely.
Both Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman, and Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve expressed skepticism about whether May had won substantive concessions.
May flew to Strasbourg, France, late Monday for talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. At a news conference, they announced changes designed to overcome lawmakers' concerns about provisions designed to ensure the border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland remains open after Brexit.
