U.K. prime minister convenes emergency panel to end days of far-right violence across Britain

Dam in Chilcotin River will be overtaken by water within hours: B.C. officials
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, which he has described as thuggery.
Lawlessness has swept the country over the past six days as right-wing activists used social media to spread misinformation to whip up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded. False rumors spread online that the suspect was a Muslim and an immigrant, leading to attacks on immigrants and Muslims.
On Sunday, angry mobs attacked two hotels used to house asylum seekers, breaking windows and lighting fires before police dispersed the crowds and residents were evacuated. During Monday’s meeting of the government’s emergency response committee, known as Cobra, police chiefs and government ministers are expected to develop a response to ensure there is no repeat of the violence.
“As Keir said, as every decent person has said, I think these are far-right thugs who attacked some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and there is absolutely no excuse,” Oliver Coppard, the mayor of South Yorkshire, told the BBC. “There can never be any excuse for trying to burn to death 200 of the most vulnerable people in our community.”
The Home Office, which is responsible for law and order, has offered mosques greater protection under a new “rapid response process” designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island Sunday night. Sources say police responded to reports of a person with a firearm at the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Rue Davignon in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, which he has described as thuggery.
With summer in full swing, many Canadians are soaking in the sunshine while mindful about the dangers of UV exposure. Dermatologists share their top tips about what to look for when choosing a sunscreen.
After months of concerns and complaints, the Olympic flame of the Paris 2024 games seems to have melted the facade of indifference from Parisians.
The centre of Hurricane Debby is expected to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday bringing potential record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index plunged 12.4 per cent on Monday, resuming sell-offs that are shaking world markets as investors fret over the state of the U.S. economy.
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island Sunday night. Sources say police responded to reports of a person with a firearm at the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Rue Davignon in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will interview three top candidates — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro — at her Washington, D.C., residence on Sunday ahead of a final decision on her running mate.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, which he has described as thuggery.
The centre of Hurricane Debby is expected to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday bringing potential record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a social media video on Sunday that he drove a dead bear cub carcass from upstate New York and placed it in New York City’s Central Park 10 years ago.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned an attack Sunday on a hotel housing asylum seekers that saw at least 10 police officers injured, one seriously, describing it as 'far-right thuggery,' as more violence broke out across the country in the wake of a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement, urging all parties to refrain from retaliatory violence.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
With summer in full swing, many Canadians are soaking in the sunshine while mindful about the dangers of UV exposure. Dermatologists share their top tips about what to look for when choosing a sunscreen.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.
A surgeon in Alberta has performed Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant. For one family, this means not only more time together, but a match that lasts a lifetime.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
A surgeon in Alberta has performed Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant. For one family, this means not only more time together, but a match that lasts a lifetime.
The company that runs a regulated online gambling website in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index plunged 12.4 per cent on Monday, resuming sell-offs that are shaking world markets as investors fret over the state of the U.S. economy.
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
After months of concerns and complaints, the Olympic flame of the Paris 2024 games seems to have melted the facade of indifference from Parisians.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
With Wyatt Sanford's bronze, Canada has equalled its record medal streak of nine straight days on the podium set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.
Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings in the city’s west end on Sunday night.
Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a stabbing late Sunday afternoon in North York, say paramedics.
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.
Ottawa fans say they're being denied refunds from Ticketmaster after Heart postponed its 2024 tour in July.
Ottawa resident Alex Blackmore tosses a sword up to performance artist The Mighty Quinn, who sits metres high in the air on an extended unicycle. The crowd cheers as Quinn makes the catch and begins to juggle as part of his final act.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island Sunday night. Sources say police responded to reports of a person with a firearm at the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Rue Davignon in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.
Hundreds gathered for the 10th annual Trans March in downtown Montreal on Saturday. Jade Langlois, who attended the march, said they couldn't dream of a better way to celebrate their 24th birthday.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Nova Scotia on Sunday.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg.
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
As of Sunday evening, there were 20 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
The Huron-Perth Children’s Aid Society and Shelterlink Youth Services have formed a new partnership to create a post-shelter housing and community connection worker.
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
In the final swimming event to take place at Paris 2024, the American team set a new world record, swimming the 4x100m women’s relay in just 3:49.63.
The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System beginning on August 12 - but what is it, and why is it dangerous?
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Malahat Saturday evening, according to local RCMP.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
As of Sunday evening, there were 20 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
Mississauga First Nation cancelled a scheduled meeting and has shut down all band operations, programs and non-essential services this week due to a "planned demonstration" over Robinson Huron settlement funds.
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.