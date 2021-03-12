TORONTO -- A U.K. politician has suggested a 6 p.m. curfew for men after the suspected abduction and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

"I argue that, at the next opportunity for any bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6 p.m.," said the U.K. Green Party's Jenny Jones during a speech in parliament. "I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened"

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, was walking home from a friend's house in London around 9 p.m. on March 3. She did not arrive home and police later announced that her body was found in a wooded area south of the city. A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of killing Everard.

