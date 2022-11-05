U.K. police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

The Army bomb disposal unit near the migrant processing centre in Dover, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. One other person was lightly injured. The Kent Police force said â€œtwo to three incendiary devicesâ€ were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and â€œone minor injury has been reported.â€ (Gareth Fuller/PA via PA) The Army bomb disposal unit near the migrant processing centre in Dover, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. One other person was lightly injured. The Kent Police force said â€œtwo to three incendiary devicesâ€ were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and â€œone minor injury has been reported.â€ (Gareth Fuller/PA via PA)

