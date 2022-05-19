U.K. police conclude probe into Johnson's 'partygate' scandal

Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

How sellers can maximize the value of their homes

In what is increasingly becoming a buyer's market, some soon-to-be sellers may be wondering whether to delay listing their homes until conditions become more favourable. Here's a look at one realtor's advice on the best time to sell.

Red Cross registers Mariupol POWs as hundreds more surrender

Hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered, Russia said Thursday, and the Red Cross worked to register them as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict drew closer.

