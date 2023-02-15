U.K. police charge boy and girl, both 15, over transgender girl's murder

LONDON -

British police on Wednesday charged a girl and a boy, both aged 15, with murder following the death of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl, in northwest England.

Ghey's body was discovered on Saturday afternoon in a local park in Culcheth, near Warrington.

A vigil was held in Liverpool on Tuesday evening for Ghey, who her family said was "strong, fearless and one of a kind."

Police had said on Tuesday they were examining all possible motives for the murder.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton