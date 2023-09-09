U.K. police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in Chiswick in west London.
Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.
Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act by gathering information "that could be useful to an enemy." He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.
London counter-terror police had offered a 20,000 pound ($25,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Minister urges Canadians in Morocco to contact Global Affairs after devastating quake
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has urged Canadians in Morocco to register with Global Affairs Canada after a deadly earthquake struck the country late Friday night.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near plant in Ukraine
The United Nations atomic watchdog warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety due to a spike in fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine as the forces of the war-torn country continued pressing their counteroffensive on Saturday.
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
Canada
-
Minister urges Canadians in Morocco to contact Global Affairs after devastating quake
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has urged Canadians in Morocco to register with Global Affairs Canada after a deadly earthquake struck the country late Friday night.
-
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Town of Hay River, N.W.T., releases plans for structured return for wildfire evacuees
It will likely be next week before wildfire evacuees from Hay River, N.W.T., learn when they can return home.
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
World
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
-
UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near plant in Ukraine
The United Nations atomic watchdog warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety due to a spike in fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine as the forces of the war-torn country continued pressing their counteroffensive on Saturday.
-
G20 adds the African Union as a member, issues call rejecting use of force in reference to Ukraine
The Group of 20 top world economies welcomed the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, but their wording on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine was limited to a call to avoid forcefully seizing territory or using nuclear weapons.
-
Violence flares in India's northeastern state with a history of ethnic clashes and at least 2 died
Violence erupted in India's northeastern state with a history of ethnic clashes when armed men exchanged gunfire with security forces, leaving at least two dead, police said Saturday.
-
U.K. police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
-
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says
One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century levelled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday that the number of missing has dropped to 66.
Politics
-
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
-
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
Health
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
-
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
-
SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Neve Campbell among striking actors navigating tricky waters at TIFF
As one of the few striking Hollywood actors promoting projects at the Toronto International Film Festival, film and TV star Neve Campbell acknowledged the "fine line to dance” as she and other multi-hyphenate celebs hit the circuit to support upcoming projects.
-
Music Review: Olivia Rodrigo rages against the machine and bad men with humour on 'GUTS'
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo -- the Grammy winner best known for her 2021 smash single "drivers license" -- released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "GUTS."
-
One person shot and hurt at Lil Baby concert in Memphis. Police think it was premeditated, targeted
One person was shot and wounded at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in what was believed to be a premeditated, targeted shooting, police said.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
-
UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.
-
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply
Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Sports
-
Soccer star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to 'help each other' after earthquake
The status of Morocco's soccer game Saturday night as part of African Cup of Nations qualifying was uncertain after an earthquake struck the country, killing more than 800 people.
-
Guerrero, Bichette lead Blue Jays past Royals 5-4 to kick off 10-game homestand
Normally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is content to keep the bat on his shoulder when he has a 3-0 count at the plate. But when he saw a fastball coming into the zone, he just couldn't resist.
-
Shortstop Bichette returns to Jays lineup, catcher Jansen out for regular season
Bo Bichette is back in the Blue Jays lineup, and he believes that Toronto can still make the playoffs despite losing catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.