U.K. police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car
British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but said the security alert had concluded.
"This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related," police said on Twitter.
A police spokesman said earlier lots of checks were being carried out in the area, a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
LIVE | Police provide update on woman with dementia abducted in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a woman who lives with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning when the vehicle she was in was stolen.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Two future kings set to honour Elizabeth at Jubilee concert
Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking her 70 years on the throne.
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Vancouver rentals: Parked travel trailer without plumbing offered for $650/month
A travel trailer without plumbing parked in the driveway of an East Vancouver home is being offered for $650 a month, in the latest eyebrow-raising Craigslist ad to emerge from the city's increasingly unaffordable rental market.
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
-
'So grateful and so speechless': Ukrainian refugees get settled in Nova Scotia
Ukrainians who arrived in Halifax Thursday night are expressing gratitude for the opportunity to come to Canada.
World needs to up game against emerging infectious diseases: Dr. Theresa Tam
Canada's chief public health officer says the world must erect better defences against transmissible diseases as climate change and other factors raise the risk we will see more emerging infectious diseases in the years to come.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Ukraine is now losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. By way of comparison, just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968 during the Vietnam War's deadliest year for U.S. forces.
Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting: state senator
The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday.
-
Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again
Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars.
U.S. Korean navies end key exercise amid N. Korea tension
The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, the two militaries said, amid signs that North Korea is possibly preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
-
Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues after 100 days.
-
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
-
Astronauts face mental and emotional challenges for deep space travel. Scientists are working on solutions
Astronauts have been venturing into space for 61 years to unlock the human potential for exploration. But the floating freedom offered by a lack of gravity also presents a number of limits when it comes to the human body and mind.
-
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war
On Ukraine's battlefields, the simple act of powering up a cellphone can beckon a rain of deathly skyfall. This is electronic warfare, a critical but largely invisible aspect of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14
A woman testified Friday that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn't move her arms, and kissed her.
-
Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.
-
Shakira confirms split with soccer star Pique
Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement released Saturday.
-
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
U.S. stocks are falling Friday as Wall Street focuses on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.
-
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees: Return to the office, or else
Elon Musk is demanding that Tesla office workers return to in-person work or leave the company, according to leaked emails he sent to Tesla's executive staff Tuesday.
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for her second French Open title
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open women's final Saturday to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops
Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle.
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10 per cent, pauses all hiring
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.