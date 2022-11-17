U.K. pledges to help vulnerable communities during cost-of-living crisis
U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has pledged help to the most vulnerable weather Britain's cost-of-living crisis, even as he announced a raft of spending cuts and tax increases designed to mend the country's battered finances.
Hunt promised Thursday to spend billions pounds on programs including welfare benefits, government pensions and help for low-income residents struggling to pay their energy bills. He says that while difficult decisions are needed to restore Britain's economic credibility those who rely on the government should not suffer. Pensioners also were protected.
Britain's inflation rate accelerated to 41-year high in October, fueling calls for the government to do more to ease the impact of rising food, energy and housing prices. Those demands come as government finances are being squeezed by slowing economic growth and pressure to begin reducing public debt built up over the last 15 years as Britain battled the global financial crisis, coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
The British government was increasing the windfall tax on the profits of oil and natural gas companies in an emergency budget announced Thursday that was aimed at restoring the nation's economic credibility and patching up its battered finances.
Saying the U.K. faces "unprecedented global headwinds," Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is unveiling tax increases and spending cuts in a speech to the House of Commons in a bid to tame double-digit inflation and rein in a growing deficit.
He says the budget will "tackle the cost-of-living crisis and rebuild our economy." Facing pressure to dock huge profits of oil and gas companies to help fund support for Britons struggling with soaring energy prices, the government raised its windfall tax from 25% to 35% from January 2024 to March 2028.
Electricity generators also will have to pay a new temporary levy of 45%. Hunt said the taxes combined would raise 14 billion pounds next year, expanding a levy passed earlier this year that was limited to profits made from extracting U.K. oil and gas.
Hunt also raised income taxes for high earners and levies on some businesses and promised to protect public spending on key areas such as health and education as well as investment in energy and infrastructure projects. But he delayed key decisions, such as whether to stick to the previous government's promise to increase defense spending to 3% of economic output.
Just three weeks after taking office, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government faces the challenge of balancing the nation's budget while helping millions of people slammed by a cost-of-living crisis as Russia's war in Ukraine pushes up energy prices and slows economic growth.
The emergency budget statement aims to restore the government's financial and political credibility after former Prime Minister Liz Truss announced 45 billion pounds ($53 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that torpedoed investor confidence, sent the pound to record lows against the U.S. dollar and sparked emergency central bank intervention. Truss was forced to resign six weeks after taking office.
Hunt pointed to pain ahead. He said the independent Office for Budget Responsibility said inflation would reach 9.1% this year and 7.4% next year but would start to fall sharply from mid-2023. He said the office predicted that the U.K. was in a recession.
The economy shrank 0.2% between July and September, according to official statistics, and the Bank of England has predicted a recession that could last as long as two years.
Two-quarters of economic contraction is a long-held informal definition of recession, and the one the U.K. uses. The country doesn't have an independent body that declares recessions like in the United States and Europe, which use more detailed data to make decisions, such as rising unemployment and job losses. The job market is still strong in all these countries.
With that backdrop, the government will struggle to meet all of the competing demands, said Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, a think tank that seeks to improve the living standards of low- and middle-income people.
"The uncomfortable reality is that unless global energy price rises reverse, we will remain poorer as a country than we'd hoped to be," Bell wrote this week. "The world is as it is, not as we would like it to be, but the question is how well we wrestle with that reality."
That means grappling with the demands of nurses, police officers, border guards and civil servants who are all clamoring for pay increases after inflation accelerated to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October. Welfare recipients and pensioners also are looking for higher payments, and low-income families are calling for an expansion of the free school lunch program.
But resources are limited, with Sunak facing a budget shortfall of at least 40 billion pounds ($47 billion).
Among those who need help the most are Magdelena Prosenic, a single mom who described her struggles feeding her two young children as she waited in line Wednesday at a community food pantry in south London.
"I really hope there is a cap for the rising costs," she said. "It's too much. I mean the money is staying the same, but the costs are way higher."
The budget comes against a grim backdrop, with the war in Ukraine, aftershocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic strains of Britain's exit from the European Union all weighing on the U.K. economy.
The government also is paying the price for the unfunded tax cuts announced by Truss, which damaged Britain's reputation for financial discipline and boosted government borrowing costs.
Hunt and Sunak, who replaced Truss as Conservative Party leader and prime minister last month, have reversed most of Truss' policies, while pledging that the government will pay its bills and start reducing debts built up over the past 15 years.
U.K. public debt ballooned to almost 83% of economic output in 2017 from less than 36% in 2007 as the government bailed out banks and struggled to bolster the economy. A decade of budget tightening had started to reduce the burden when the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine pushed debt to 98% of gross domestic product. That is the highest since 1963, when Britain was still recovering from World War II.
But some economists caution against moving too fast to reduce government debt at a time when rising food, energy and housing costs are set to wipe out the savings of a fifth of British households.
Prosenic, the single mom, knows the pain of this first hand. She stood in line at the food pantry that offers discounted essentials to dozens of families, hoping to do what she could for her baby and 3-year-old.
For 5 pounds, people can buy 20 items of fresh fruit, vegetables and essential items like tinned beans and pasta. But items like eggs, which have shot up in price, are in high demand, and there's only enough for those who come early.
"We are on benefits, but it's hard to provide for two children without help," Prosenic said. "The kids need fruit, they need nappies and formula."
Anna Sjovorr-Packham, who runs the pantry, said the numbers of families buying food from them is creeping up "slowly but steadily." And the cold winter months are coming, when families need to spend more on heating.
"I think there was once an idea that people who access food pantries may need the service as a last-case scenario -- there may be a stigma about the type of person," she said. "But now the pantries are definitely utilized by everybody."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
Jay Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday.
Can a tiger catch COVID-19? Database of susceptible animals grows
Numerous cases of coronavirus infections in cats, dogs, and other animals have surfaced since the pandemic's beginning, but a new worldwide database offers more insight than ever before.
Canada
-
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
-
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
-
RCMP have suspects in mind in Merritt, B.C. shootings, but no arrests yet
RCMP in Merritt say they have identified a group of suspects they believe are responsible for a series of early morning shootings that rocked the town and surrounding communities early Tuesday morning.
World
-
Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
-
U.S. and Russia clash over responsibility for missile in Poland
The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the UN Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the UN political chief called 'a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation' of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
-
Man who killed 6 in U.S. Christmas parade gets life, no release
A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
-
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
-
Prosecutors search home of Americans charged with smuggling relics in Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics.
-
Wrong-way SUV driver hits 25 L.A. County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV travelling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.
Politics
-
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
-
Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
-
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Health
-
Child hospitalizations up in latest flu epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
-
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
-
B.C. health officials say no need for 'heavy hand' of mask mandate
The best protection against three viruses raising concerns in British Columbia is vaccinations, according to the province’s health officials who confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Prosecutors search home of Americans charged with smuggling relics in Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics.
Entertainment
-
Trailblazing director Euzhan Palcy returns for Oscar honour
Director Euzhan Palcy has made history more than a few times in her four decades in the movie business. Now she's being honoured with an Oscar.
-
Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site
There's some bad blood brewing between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for a handful of dates on the singer's new tour began Tuesday. But infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. 3
-
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
'The Tonight Show' host asked the social media giant's new CEO to take down the hashtag 'RIPJimmyFallon' that has been trending on the platform.
Business
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets lower in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index edged higher as gains in the industrial and utility sectors helped outweigh losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were down in late-morning trading.
-
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Lifestyle
-
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
-
'The soul of Canada': First woman to walk solo across country reflects on five-year journey
When Melanie Vogel moved from Germany to Canada it was love at first sight.
-
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
Sports
-
Blue Jays trade Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.
-
U.S. youth hockey doctor charged in additional sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota faces 10 more charges of criminal sexual conduct after being accused by patients across Michigan, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for US$2.4M
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly US$2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
Autos
-
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company's board of directors that is potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
-
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It's also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.