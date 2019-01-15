

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pregnant U.K. MP went against her doctor’s wishes and chose to delay a scheduled C-section for her second child in order to cast her Brexit vote.

Hospital staff scheduled a C-section for Tulip Siddiq, an MP for the London constituency of Hampstead and Kilburn, for either Monday or Tuesday, but they agreed to postpone the birth by two days so Siddiq could vote in the House of Commons.

"If my son enters the world even one day later than the doctors advised, but it's a world with a better chance of a strong relationship between Britain and Europe, then that's worth fighting for," Siddiq told the Evening Standard on Monday.

In advance of Tuesday’s vote, Siddiq arrived to the Commons in a wheelchair and sat in the front row, where she voted against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. The deal was eventually defeated 432-202.

Siddiq could have opted to use a “pairing” system, in which an MP on the opposing side of an issue can agree not to vote, thus balancing a missing vote from an expectant mother, but during a vote in July 2018, Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis broke a similar arrangement with an MP who was on parental leave.

“My decision to delay my baby's birth is not one I take lightly,” Siddiq tweeted on Tuesday. “Let me be clear, I have no faith in the pairing system -- in July the (government) stole the vote of a new mother. It's my duty to represent Hampstead & Kilburn, and I will do just that.”

John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, said during a sitting on Monday that Siddiq should be allowed a proxy vote, but that he did not have the power to grant her one.

Siddiq’s second child was originally scheduled to be born in early February, but doctors advised moving up the birth date after she developed gestational diabetes.

With files from CNN