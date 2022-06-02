U.K. military parade kicks off Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered

Canada's government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. Here's what it means for gun control in the country:

