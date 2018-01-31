

CTVNews.ca Staff





A British government minister resigned on the spot during a debate in the House of Lords on Wednesday, apparently because he was “ashamed” about being late returning from a break.

Lord Michael Bates, Minister of State for International Development, was responding to questions from Baroness Lister, when he offered her a “sincere apology ... for my discourtesy in not being in my place to answer her question on a very important matter at the beginning of questions.”

“During the five years in which it’s been my privilege to answer questions from this dispatch box on behalf of the government, I’ve always believed that we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf of the government to the legitimate questions of the legislature,” he said.

“I’m thoroughly ashamed at not being in my place and therefore I shall be offering my resignation to the prime minister with immediate effect,” he added. “I do apologize.”

Bates then walked out of the red chamber to cries of “no, no” while some fellow lords looked perplexed.

Baroness Lister rose to say that an apology was “perfectly sufficient.”

“It was a minor discourtesy of which any of us can be guilty of on occasion,” she said.

The BBC reports that Prime Minister Theresa May refused to accept Bates’ resignation and that he agreed to continue to serve.