

The Associated Press





LONDON - British Prime Minister Thresa May has praised the "spirit and resolve" of people in Salisbury, the English city hit by a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy a year ago.

May visited the cathedral city Monday to mark the anniversary of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The Skripals were found unconscious on a park bench on March 4, 2018 after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. They spent weeks in critical condition, but recovered.

A police officer and a local man were also made sick, and a local woman died after coming across a perfume bottle containing traces of the discarded nerve agent.

Britain says the poisoning was authorized at a senior level of the Russian state -- an accusation that Moscow denies.