U.K. leader under pressure as rivals push for the end of May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for her weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:59AM EDT
LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing an uncomfortable meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers who are demanding she quit within weeks.
Executive members of a committee that oversees party leadership contests are meeting May Thursday. Committee member Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said members wanted May to "set out a timetable to trigger a leadership contest."
Pro-Brexit lawmakers are furious that Britain has not yet left the European Union, almost three years after voters backed Brexit in a referendum. Many blame May for the impasse.
May argues that she struck a divorce deal with the EU, but it has been rejected by Parliament three times.
The prime minister plans to make a fourth attempt next month to get lawmakers' backing for Brexit terms.
Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.
