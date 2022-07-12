U.K. leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close
U.K. leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close
Contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were racing Tuesday to clear their first hurdle: amassing enough support from colleagues to make the Conservative Party leadership ballot.
Nominations officially opened Tuesday morning and will close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT). Candidates need support from at least 20 Conservative lawmakers to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday.
So far only three of the 10 declared candidates have met the threshold: former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Several others are likely also to reach the mark, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
An 11th candidate, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who was struggling to gain support, announced he was withdrawing and giving his backing to Sunak.
The candidates are jostling to replace Johnson, who quit as Conservative leader last week amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. He will remain in office as a caretaker prime minister until his replacement as party chief is chosen. The winner of that contest will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.
The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes. The final pair will be put to a ballot of party members across the country.
The first round of voting will take place Wednesday, with candidates who fail to get at least 30 votes eliminated. Further rounds will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week.
The party aims to complete the parliamentary stage of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. The two final candidates will then spend the summer campaigning around the country.
The new leader is due to be announced when the House of Commons returns on Sept. 5.
Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest. Some also worry Johnson -- brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers -- could do mischief even as a caretaker prime minister.
The opposition Labour Party says it will push to hold a no-confidence vote in Johnson in the House of Commons this week. But it is unlikely to gain enough Conservative support to pass, as many Tories resist voting with the opposition even against a tarnished leader.
In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner Sunak, who already has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.
Many have repudiated the tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit -- a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.
Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, both committed Brexit supporters and Johnson allies, threw their support behind Truss as a "stop Sunak" candidate for the party's right wing.
"Liz was always opposed to Rishi's higher taxes." Rees-Mogg said. "She's a proper euroskeptic, she'll deliver for the voters and she believes in low taxation."
Sunak, whose resignation a week ago helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity. Launching his campaign on Tuesday, Sunak said the country needed "honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales" to get through tough economic times.
"It is not credible to promise lots more spending and low taxes," he said.
Sunak also called for an end to the personal attacks already flying around in the contest -- many of them aimed at him. He said he would not "demonize" Johnson, whom he called a "remarkable" politician.
"I will not engage in the negativity you have seen and read in the media. If others wish to do that, then let them," he said. "That is not who we are. We can be better than that."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Canada
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
-
Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBC
One year after a crane collapsed at a Kelowna, B.C., construction site killing five workers, WorkSafeBC says a multi-pronged investigation is still ongoing.
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
-
Environmental group calls for emergency measures after entangled right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
While efforts are underway to locate an entangled North Atlantic right whale recently spotted in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, a national environmental group says more needs to be done to protect the critically endangered mammals.
World
-
U.S. kills Islamic State group leader in Syria in drone strike: Pentagon
The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike.
-
Seething Sri Lanka stops president's brother Basil Rajapaksa from flying away
Sri Lankan immigration officials stopped the president's brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country on Tuesday, as anger mounted over the island's worst economic crisis in decades.
-
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media.
-
Casey White, the Alabama prisoner who escaped with a corrections officer, has been indicted for her murder
Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail with corrections officer Vicky White, has been indicted for felony murder in connection to her death, according to Lauderdale County Circuit Court documents.
-
U.S. tourist survives fall into Mount Vesuvius after reaching for phone
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone at the weekend, Italian police told CNN on Monday.
-
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Surveillance video from the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde, a Texas lawmaker leading an investigation into the massacre of 21 people said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Duclos defends work with provinces on health care as premiers' meeting continues
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government has been working with provinces to restore the country's ailing health systems throughout the pandemic, despite claims to the contrary from Canada's premiers.
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
Health
-
Canada's rejection of psilocybin access challenged by more than 100 health-care professionals
Health-care professionals are challenging the federal health minister's decision to reject their application to use restricted psychedelic drugs to train in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
-
Ukrainian migrants face hurdles in accessing primary care, say health experts
Migrant health experts are warning that the swift influx of Ukrainians fleeing to Canada could put some at risk of falling through cracks in primary care.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
-
Invasion of giant African land snails puts Florida on offensive
Hundreds of giant African land snails have turned up on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials said on Friday, threatening to destroy a vast array of plants and trees, and posing the risk of transmitting a rare type of meningitis to humans.
-
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
Entertainment
-
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores
'Succession' received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in "Squid Game," the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honour.
-
Martin Short, Sandra Oh among Canadians picking up Emmy nominations
Martin Short, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen are among the Canadians in the running at this year's Emmy Awards.
-
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
'Yellowstone' actor Q'orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly US$97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced Monday.
Business
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Gap CEO Sonia Syngal exit opens door for spin-off talks again
The abrupt exit of Gap Inc's chief executive on the back of falling sales and shrinking margins will likely push the struggling apparel retailer to sell one or more of its brands, analysts said.
-
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.
Lifestyle
-
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
-
Start talking to your kids about money at an early age, experts say
Experts say that parents should start talking to their kids about money from an early age as it will help them develop a healthy relationship with their own finances one day.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
-
U.K. Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running.
-
Pogacar's Tour de France dominance challenged by COVID-19
The coronavirus could well be the biggest threat to Tadej Pogacar's dominance at the Tour de France. The two-time defending champion from Slovenia has been the dominant rider of the peloton since the start of the race, but the coronavirus is playing havoc within his team.
Autos
-
Texas woman says unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane
When an officer pulled Brandy Bottone over for driving by herself in a high occupancy vehicle lane in Texas just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she pointed to her pregnant belly and told him her unborn daughter now counts as a person.
-
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
-
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.