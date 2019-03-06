U.K. jury convicts man in acid attack on son
A general view of the Home Bargains store where a man is accused of an acid attack on a young boy, in Worcester, England, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Matthew Cooper/PA)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:46AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:06AM EST
LONDON -- A jury in central England has convicted a man of plotting an acid attack on his 3 year-old son amid a custody battle with the child's mother.
The 40-year-old father, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, was convicted in Worcester Crown Court with five others of conspiring to throw sulfuric acid with intent to "burn, maim or disfigure" the boy in an attack inside a busy shop in July 2018.
The jury is deliberating over a seventh defendant.
Prosecutors allege that the father, who was originally from Afghanistan, enlisted others to attack his son to win more contact with the child by showing that his mother was unfit to care for him.
The child suffered serious injuries to his face and arm, but is recovering.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Passengers injured on Florida-bound cruise ship battered by winds
- Child in stroller rides New York City subway alone
- Shelter groups rescue 630 dogs stacked in crates at Georgia home
- Afghan official: Suicide blast near airport in east kills 17
- India, Pakistan again target army posts, villages in Kashmir