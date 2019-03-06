U.K. jury convicts man in acid attack on 3-year-old son
LONDON -- A jury in central England on Wednesday convicted a man of plotting an acid attack on his 3 year-old son amid a custody battle with the child's mother.
The 40-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, was convicted in Worcester Crown Court with five others of conspiring to throw sulfuric acid with intent to "burn, maim or disfigure" the boy in an attack inside a busy shop in July.
A seventh defendant was acquitted.
Prosecutors allege that the father, who was originally from Afghanistan, enlisted others to attack his son to win more contact with the child by showing that his mother was unfit to care for him.
The child suffered serious injuries to his face and arm but is recovering.
