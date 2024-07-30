U.K. inquest hears how 1 of 3 women killed at home in crossbow attack managed to text for help

London, England -

One of the three women killed at their family home just north of London earlier this month was still alive with a crossbow bolt lodged in her chest when police arrived, an inquest heard Tuesday.

Following a 10-minute hearing, coroner Geoffrey Sullivan adjourned the inquest at Hertfordshire Coroner's Court in Hatfield to allow any criminal proceeding to proceed.

The women were the wife and two of the three daughters of John Hunt, a well-known horse racing commentator for BBC 5 Live, the corporation's news and sports radio channel.

The inquest heard that Carol Hunt, 61, died from stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, while Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, died from crossbow bolt injuries on July 9.

It was revealed that Hannah Hunt managed to text an unnamed individual pleading for help and said she had been "tied up" at the family home in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Bushey, northeast of the capital.

In the text she had asked the individual to call the police and tell them that the assailant was still in the house. She was subsequently able to call the police herself, reporting that she had been shot, as had her sister and mother. She was able to give her address before the call cut out.

When police arrived, they found Hannah still alive in the main doorway of the house.

Police launched a manhunt after arriving on the scene, and found the main suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, a day later in a cemetery a few miles east of the attack.

Officers who found Clifford recovered a crossbow and took him away on a stretcher with undisclosed injuries. Police said no shots had been fired.

Police have yet to be able to interview Clifford as a result of his injuries.

Clifford's connection with the women has not been officially disclosed but British media have reported that he was an ex-boyfriend of one of the sisters.

People in Britain do not need a license to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse. The government has said it will "swiftly consider" findings of a recently launched review into whether controls on owning crossbows should be tightened.

John Hunt's voice is known to millions through his coverage of the world-famous Grand National and The Derby. John Hunt was due to be commentating at the swimming events currently taking place at the Olympic Games in Paris.