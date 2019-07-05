U.K. High Court finds Tommy Robinson in contempt
Tommy Robinson the former leader of the far-right EDL 'English Defence League' group arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 11:55AM EDT
LONDON - Britain's High Court has found far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon of being in contempt of court for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media.
Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.
A court later freed him and said the case should be looked at again.
Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defence League, claims to have been exposing "Muslim rape gangs."
Yaxley-Lennon has built a large online following with links to international white nationalist and far-right movements.
Judge Victoria Sharp said Friday the court will consider what penalty to impose for the contempt at a later date.
